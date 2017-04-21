S Korean Foreign Ministry Condemns Visit of Japanese MPs to Militarist Shrine

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a group of 90 Japanese lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine.

"The government expresses concern and regret… Responsible political leaders of Japan should have a correct look at the history, sincerely apologize and demonstrate it in practice," the statement said.

According to the ministry's statement, the Yasukuni Shrine "glorifies colonialism and conquest wars, honors war criminals."

The Yasukuni Shrine was founded in 1869 and commemorates about two and half million civilians and officials, as well as war criminals, who died for the Empire of Japan, which existed since 1869 until 1947. Regular visits of Japanese officials to the shrine have been a contentious issue in diplomatic relations between Japan and its neighbors, who suffered from Japanese militarism.

Korea was under Japan’s colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.