S Korean Presidential Nominee Moon Leading in Polls With 41% Approval Rating

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Moon's support increased by one percent point from last week up, while Ahn lost 7 percent, dropping down to a 30 percent approval rating, a fresh poll published on Friday by the Yonhap news agency in Korea showed.

The poll was conducted among the 1,004 respondents across the country from Tuesday through Thursday with a margin of error of 3.1 points, the news agency reported.

The South Korean snap presidential election are scheduled for May 9 following the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in March over the corruption scandal that broke out in October 2016, involving Park's associate Choi Soon-sil.