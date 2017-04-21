Register
13:09 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a blast and gunfire at a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017

    SCO Supports Efforts to Launch Intra-Afghan Political Dialogue - Kazakh FM

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    16843

    The SCO is supportive of efforts aimed at initiating a political dialogue between parties to Afghanistan's conflict, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Friday.

    Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tashkent (file)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Pakistan Foreign Secretary Not Viewing SCO as Forum to Discuss Issues With India
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is supportive of efforts aimed at initiating a political dialogue between Afghanistan's authorities and militant groups operating in the country, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Friday.

    "The situation in Afghanistan is a significant factor affecting security and stability [near the SCO borders]. We support the efforts of Afghanistan's National Unity Government as well as of the international community aimed at launch of the intra-Afghan political dialogue and further reforms in order to transform the country to a stable state," Abdrakhmanov said at an SCO ministerial meeting in Astana.

    He added that the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group would contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan.

    The SCO is a political, economic and military alliance that is comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as member states, and India and Pakistan as acceding states. Crisis-torn Afghanistan, along with three other nations, holds observer status in the international organization.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of the Taliban radical movement, which is outlawed in Russia. The international community, including Moscow, had made a number of efforts to launch a dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban militants.

    Related:

    At Least 13 Daesh Leaders Killed in US MOAB Attack in Afghanistan
    Foreign Military Presence Bars Afghanistan From Joining SCO
    Pence Cites US Strikes in Afghanistan, Syria in Warning to North Korea
    Iranian Security Council Head Condemns US Bomb Strike in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    conflict, meeting, SCO, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok