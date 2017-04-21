Japan Concerned Over Plans to Launch Ferry Service Between Russia, N Korea

On Wednesday, Vladimir Baranov, representative of Russia's InvestStroiTrest company, told Sputnik that the Mangyongbong-92 ferry would run between Vladivostok and Rason since May with approximately six voyage a month. At first, the company plans to transfer Chinese tourists from China's Hunchun, as well as Russian tourists, to North Korea with a ticket price worth nearly 550 yuan ($80), he added.
Passenger ferries have never run between Russia and North Korea before. The North Korean city of Rason, bordering Russia's Primorsky Territory and China's Jilin province holds a status of a special economic zone and possesses a warm water port.
All comments
Show new comments (0)