Two Policemen Injured in Series of 18 Attacks in Southern Thailand

© Photo: Pixabay Moscow Warns Russian Tourists in Thailand of Terror Threat

BANGKOK (Sputnik)A series of 18 synchronized attacks on Thai police and security forces occurred in southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla on Wednesday between 7:00-10:30 p.m. local time (12:00-15:30 GMT). In most cases, the militants threw hand grenades at police stations from passing motorcycles, according to Channel 3 state broadcaster.

One of the attacks targeted a police station in Narathiwat province, resulting in two policemen becoming injured from a grenade explosion.

The local police believe that the attacks were committed by members of Muslim separatist movements operating in those provinces.

Thailand's southern-most Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani provinces are majority-Malay and predominantly Muslim, while the rest of the state’s provinces are mostly populated by Buddhists.

The southern region has seen low-level insurgency since the 1940s, but the violence escalated in the early 2000s, claiming 6,500 lives over the course of more than ten years. The provinces have been in a state of emergency since 2004 due to activities of the separatists, who want to restore the formerly semi-independent Sultanate of Pattani.