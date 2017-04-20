At Least 8 Terrorists Killed in Eastern Pakistani Punjab Province - Police

© REUTERS/ Stringer Afghan Police Accuse Pakistan of Assisting Taliban

MOSCOW (Sputnik)At least 8 militants of the Jammat-ul-Ahrar terrorist group were killed on Thursday in the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police said in a statement.

"A CTD team along with police commandos raided the hideout in Narang Mandi village in early hours of Thursday and warned the terrorists to surrender. Instead they opened fire on the police team. In the cross-fire eight terrorists were killed and three to four of their accomplices managed to escape," the statement said, as quoted by The Hindu newspaper.

The police added that during the operation at least two police officers were injured and hospitalized in critical condition.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Jammat-ul-Ahrar, which is one of such terrorist organizations, is infamous for a number of bombings in Punjab, such as the deadly attack in the provincial capital of Lahore in February that claimed lives of 15 people.

