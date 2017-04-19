Register
    Port of Hambantota

    Sri Lanka Plays Game of Ports With China and India in Indian Ocean

    © Photo: Deneth17
    Asia & Pacific
    Sri Lanka has become the playground for a great game of ports between China and India. Now, Sri Lanka has offered port development to India in a bid to appease the New Delhi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an apparent act of balancing the relationship between China and India, Sri Lanka is set to sign an agreement with India for the joint development of its ports. The agreement will be signed during the Sri Lanka visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled in May.

    In fact, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will soon visit India to set the agenda of the upcoming Modi trip to Sri Lanka.

    US Marines
    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit
    US, Sri Lanka Marines to Focus on Disaster Relief in Training Exercise
    Sri Lanka is likely to allow Trincomalee port for the joint development project with India. But India is eyeing to develop the Colombo and Kankesanthurai ports since China is developing Hambantota. But till now, the Sri Lankan government has only offered Trincomalee port.

    Trincomalee port is important for India as an Indian Oil Corporation depot is based there and maintains several petroleum tanks. Although the Trincomalee port is commercially not viable like Colombo or Hambantota ports, it will definitely help India to counter China in the great game of ports, which will ultimately be helpful in increasing its influence in the coveted Indian Ocean Region.

    Tags:
    Ranil Wickremesinghe, Narendra Modi, India, China, Sri Lanka
