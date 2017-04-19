Register
20:51 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    New Delhi, India

    India to Strip Gov't Officials of Right to Use Special Beacons on the Road

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    Targeting a British colonial-era practice, the Indian government on Wednesday decided to put an end to the practice of using red beacons atop vehicles of political leaders, senior bureaucrats and judges from May 1.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Barring a select few dignitaries, including the Indian President, all government vehicles, including those used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers, central and state ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts or any other VIP, will no longer be able to use them.

    From May 1, only ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles will be allowed to use blue beacons.

    "In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency service vehicles, from May 1. This government is a government of common masses and thus we have decided to abolish the VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens," India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

    The misuse of red beacons over government vehicles allotted to elected representatives, ministers, higher bureaucracy, foreign diplomats and many others has been a subject of public debate for long in India.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    India to Rejoin Talks for Eastern Economic Corridor With China
    The red beacon (or lal batti in Hindi) users are accorded priority while using India's overcrowded roads, which also includes at times the extended family members of the actual users, causing major outrage among the public. Critics maintain that it promotes a culture of unabashed privilege and elitism and goes against the constitutional spirit of equality.

    The glaring misuse of red beacons came to light during the December 2001 terror attack on India's parliament when terrorists were able to enter its premises in a vehicle fitted with a red beacon.

    Subsequently, the Delhi Police found 205 vehicle owners and drivers between 2001 and 2002 using it without proper approval.

    Related:

    13 Indian Daesh Terrorists Suspected Dead in US Bombing in Afghanistan
    India's Ruling Party Leaders to Face Court in Recently Reopened 1992 Case
    Indian Navy Expected to Push for Second Aircraft Carrier Funding
    India Moves On Without Pakistan With Disaster Relief Satellite Project
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok