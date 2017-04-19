India to Strip Gov't Officials of Right to Use Special Beacons on the Road

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Barring a select few dignitaries, including the Indian President, all government vehicles, including those used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers, central and state ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and high courts or any other VIP, will no longer be able to use them.

From May 1, only ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles will be allowed to use blue beacons.

"In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency service vehicles, from May 1. This government is a government of common masses and thus we have decided to abolish the VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens," India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

The misuse of red beacons over government vehicles allotted to elected representatives, ministers, higher bureaucracy, foreign diplomats and many others has been a subject of public debate for long in India.

The red beacon (or lal batti in Hindi) users are accorded priority while using India's overcrowded roads, which also includes at times the extended family members of the actual users, causing major outrage among the public. Critics maintain that it promotes a culture of unabashed privilege and elitism and goes against the constitutional spirit of equality.

The glaring misuse of red beacons came to light during the December 2001 terror attack on India's parliament when terrorists were able to enter its premises in a vehicle fitted with a red beacon.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police found 205 vehicle owners and drivers between 2001 and 2002 using it without proper approval.