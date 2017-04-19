At Least 13 Daesh Leaders Killed in US MOAB Attack in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A US aircraft dropped a 21,600-pound GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) last Thursday on a Daesh cave and tunnels, killing at least 90 militants.

The Khaama news agency reported that the Daesh leaders were identified as Mumtaz, Afsar and Aftab from Pakistan, former Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahidullah Shahid, Mohammad and Alogita from India.

Tajik militants identified as Sediqi, Noorak, Hamid, and Haji Saeed, residents of Afghanistan were also killed in the airstrike.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.