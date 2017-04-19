Register
15:13 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A copy of an annotated version of Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf is pictured prior to a press conference for it's presentation in Munich, southern Germany, on January 8, 2016

    Mein Kampf Enters Japanese Classrooms to Help Kids 'Reflect on History'

    © AFP 2017/ Christof STACHE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    116321

    Schoolchildren in Japan are to read excerpts from Mein Kampf during history classes, the Japanese government has announced.

    Japanese schoolchildren are to read Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, after the government took the controversial decision to allow schoolbooks to contain excerpts of the fascist text.

    According to Koichi Hagiuda, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, the book will be used to improve students' knowledge about the early twentieth century. 

    "There are examples of teaching materials with partial citations from 'Mein Kampf' being used in order to reflect on the historical background of the era in which it written. It is being used in a negative, not a positive way," Hagiuda explained at a press conference on Wednesday, RIA Novosti reported.

    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Hitler's Mein Kampf Becomes Surprise Bestseller in Germany
    The Japanese Cabinet had confirmed the change on Friday after a question from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party. It said the book will be used in a way which does not contravene Japan's Fundamental Law of Education.

    Mein Kampf is a semi-autobiographical account of Hitler's life which also outlined the manifesto of his party. The book represents the basis of Nazi ideology, including anti-Semitism, ideas of German racial superiority and the concept of Lebensraum (living space), the idea that Germans needed more space and should take that space from eastern Europe, and particularly Russia.

    The Cabinet's move to allow the study of Mein Kampf follows its decision last month to allow schools to study another historical text which is said to have influenced the rise of Japanese nationalism and the outbreak of World War Two.

    Previously forbidden from use in classrooms, the Japanese government has said that the Imperial Rescript on Education, which was issued by Emperor Meiji in 1890, can now be used in education classes.

    Japan woman
    © Photo: pixabay
    Guilt Trip: The Japanese' Shame of Taking Vacation Turns Into National Disaster
    Critics say the 315-word text, which was memorized by schoolchildren and hung in Japanese classrooms alongside the Emperor's portrait, contributed to Japan's entry into the Second World War as it served as the basis of moral and civic instruction which drilled ideas of "loyalty and filial piety" towards the emperor from his subjects.

    It was officially abolished by Japan's National Diet in 1948, however Tokyo has now said that the text can be used in schools as long as the teaching does not contravene Japan's Constitution and Fundamental Law of Education.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US, South Korea, Japan to Convene Trilateral Talks on North Korean Threat
    Why It's Vitally Important for Japan to Sustain Relations Within TPP Without US
    Japanese Gov't to Submit Draft Law in May on Emperor Akihito's Abdication
    Japan Considering Measures to Deal With Influx of Refugees From Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    nationalism, fascism, Mein Kampf, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok