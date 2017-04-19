Security Forces Kill Taliban Shadow Governor of Northern Afghan Baghlan Province

© AFP 2017/ JAWED TANVEER At Least 10 Taliban Militants Killed in Northern Afghanistan - Local Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Mawlawi Lal, who was a commander of the Taliban's troops in the region, as well as over 50 other militants were killed in the raid that started at 11 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) on Tuesday, the Tolonews broadcaster reported citing local officials. The media outlet noted that no official figures had been released yet.

The broadcaster added that dozens of US aircraft assisted the Afghan servicemen in the anti-Taliban operation conducted in Baghlan's Pol-e-Khomri city.

Afghan government forces supported by Washington are currently fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency in the crisis-torn country. The radical movement is currently controlling vast territories of Afghanistan and has established Sharia law on the occupied territories.

