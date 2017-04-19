Security Forces Kill Taliban Shadow Governor of Northern Afghan Baghlan Province

The broadcaster added that dozens of US aircraft assisted the Afghan servicemen in the anti-Taliban operation conducted in Baghlan's Pol-e-Khomri city.
Afghan government forces supported by Washington are currently fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency in the crisis-torn country. The radical movement is currently controlling vast territories of Afghanistan and has established Sharia law on the occupied territories.
