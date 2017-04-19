Register
10:40 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mike Pence South Korea

    US to Enhance Military Presence in Asia Pacific - Vice President Pence

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    213204

    Vice President said that United States will enhance its military presence in the Asia Pacific region amid growing threat emanating from North Korea.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    US Military Orders Construction of 2 New Bases in South Korea Costing $133Mln
    TOKYO (Sputnik) The United States will enhance its military presence in the Asia Pacific region amid growing threat emanating from North Korea, US Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday.

    "The United States will strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific…. The United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready," Pence said aboard the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier at the US Yokosuka naval base in Tokyo Bay.

    He added that Washington expected Japan to play a larger role in the bilateral strategic alliance in the coming years.

    On Tuesday, Pence said during a joint press conference with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso that the United States would continue to work with its allies to address the gravest threat to the region emanating from North Korea.

    Pence's visit to Japan comes amid the aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula with the South Korea and US military reporting April 16 that they had witnessed what they believe to be a failed missile test by Pyongyang which followed a number of missile launches and nuclear tests by Pyongyang considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    On April 14, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in the event Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program.

    In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Military Orders Construction of 2 New Bases in South Korea Costing $133Mln
    US Military Forces Have No Choice But to Build Up - President Trump
    US Vice President Pence Arrives at Military Base Near Korean Demilitarized Zone
    Tags:
    Mike Pence, Asia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok