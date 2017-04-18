Gingrich: 'Continue to Squeeze' Kim Jong-un, and 'He Will Break'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should not engage in any hasty actions against North Korea at this point, but should rather keep exerting pressure in tandem with China, former speaker of the US House of Representatives Newt Gingrich said in an interview on Tuesday.

"My view is, when you're dealing with a country that may have nuclear weapons in a serious way, you've got to be careful. You want to increase the pressure, you want to be prepared to fight if you have to, but I wouldn't do anything precipitous at this point," Gingrich told Fox News.

Gingrich suggested the strategy should be to keep squeezing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un until the demise of his regime.

"[A]s long as the Chinese are willing to continue to squeeze him, he's gonna get weaker. And at some point I think he will break," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a joint press conference with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso that the United States will continue to work with its allies to address the gravest threat to the region emanating from North Korea.