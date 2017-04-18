Australian Prime Minister Urges China to Put Pressure on North Korea

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)China has "overwhelming leverage" over North Korea, and Beijing must put pressure on Pyongyang because of the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese often express frustration with North Korea — and disappointment — but the fact is that they have the overwhelming leverage over the North Korea regime. So, the eyes of the world are now on Beijing. Beijing has to step up and bring this reckless threat to the peace and stability of our region to an end," Turnbull told reporters.

Turnbull also agreed with US Vice President Michael Pence, who said earlier in April that the "era of strategic patience is over."

"I'm optimistic that a resolution can be found, because, as Vice-President Pence said in a statement, I think that will concentrate the minds of all involved. The strategic patience has come to an end," Turnbull said, stressing that the "North Korea regime is a reckless and dangerous threat to peace and stability in our region and, indeed, in the world."

On April 16, South Korea and US military reported a failed missile test by Pyongyang, which came shortly after US media reported that President Donald Trump could order a strike against North Korea if the latter decided to carry out another nuclear missile test. In response to these reports, North Korea stated that in case of US aggression it would launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!