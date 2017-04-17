Register
23:51 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    Hawaii Lawmakers Call for Crisis Readiness as North Korea Nuke Threat Looms

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    In response to North Korea’s work on developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching the Hawaiian islands, the state’s House Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a resolution Thursday calling on officials to better prepare the state for a nuclear attack.

    Matt LoPresti, vice chairman of the committee, is asking for state funds to update Cold War-era fallout shelters. LoPresti said he doesn’t want to cause panic, but he does want Hawaiians to rest assured that their government is working to protect them in case of a crisis. 

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta

    Oahu had hundreds of these shelters in 1981, according to the resolution, "many stocked with medical kits, food, and sanitary kits," that have since been discarded as funding was cut.

    The resolution, now headed to the Finance Committee, reads, "Whereas, Hawaii’s prime location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and its abundance of military commands, including the United States Pacific Command, which is responsible for military operations in an area covering more than half of the earth’s surface makes the state a strategic target … it is in the best interest of Hawaii to prepare for a nuclear disaster by updating its fallout shelter plans, including identifying useable fallout shelters and upgrading outdated fallout shelters."

    Toby Clairmont, executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, presented legislators with a response plan that hasn’t been updated since 1985, adding that there should be a public education campaign to make citizens aware of how they can protect themselves in the event of an attack. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    ‘World Should Be Ready’ for North Korea Nuclear Attack on US, Says Defector

    The legislation was proposed not long before North Korea conducted an unsuccessful missile launch, a day after a grand military parade celebrating the birthday of founding leader Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

    South Korea’s Foreign Ministry released a statement afterward saying, "North Korea showing a variety of offensive missiles at [Saturday's] military parade and daring to fire a ballistic missile [on Sunday] is a show of force that threatens the whole world."

    Related:

    US Wants China to Use Economic Leverage Against North Korea for Denuclearization
    US Prepared to Strike North Korea if Missile Test Appears Imminent
    New North Korea Missile Launches Not Ruled Out Soon - Russian Ambassador
    Russia, China Seek to Avoid Chaos in North Korea With New Sanctions - Envoy
    Russia Considers Regime Change in North Korea Unacceptable - Envoy to Pyongyang
    Tags:
    preparations, nuclear attack, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok