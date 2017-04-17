North Korea to Continue Missile Tests Despite Growing Tensions With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea will continue to conduct missile tests despite international condemnation and increased tensions with Washington, the country's Vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol said.
"We'll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis," Han told the BBC.
Han added that in case the United States resorted to military action, an "all-out war" would start.
On Sunday, Pyongyang attempted to launch a ballistic missile that exploded within seconds after it took off, according to US and South Korean defense officials.
