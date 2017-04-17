Register
19:18 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on April 14, 2016 shows US marines walking next to their transport and amphibious vehicles at a temporary camp for the Balikatan joint US-Philippine military exercise at Crow Valley, in Capas town, north of Manila

    Manila's Dilemma: Philippines Cozies Up to US, Mindful of China's Sensitivities

    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 470 0 0

    The Philippines and the US will hold military drills next month. The news comes just a day after outspoken President Rodrigo Duterte heaped praise on President Donald Trump. Radio Sputnik asked political scientist Dr. Jay Batongbacal to comment on this dramatic shift in the kind of rhetoric toward Washington that's now coming out of Manila.

    On Sunday, military officials confirmed that joint Philippines-US exercises known as Balikatan would go ahead next month, despite earlier statements by President Duterte that he might cancel them, or even demand that US forces withdraw from the country altogether. 

    In a departure from drills from previous years, which focused on traditional military maneuvers against a foe presumed to be China, this year's exercises will focus on counter-terrorism, natural disaster and emergency response.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Tensions Over? Duterte Agrees to Hold Philippines-US Drills for the First Time During His Rule
    The news on the drills comes just a day after a speech by President Duterte where he heaped praise on the US president. Speaking in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, Duterte called Trump a "profound" and "deep man," "a realist and a pragmatic thinker." The president recalled Trump's praise for Manila's war on drugs, and emphasized that the business magnate-turned-president would not have become a billionaire if he were "stupid." 

    The joint exercises, combined with Duterte's latest remarks regarding Trump, mark a dramatic shift from the kind of fiery rhetoric coming out of Manila and directed at Washington just three months ago. Since assuming office last June, Duterte had infamously called President Barack Obama a "son of a b****," and an "idiot," and told him to "go to hell," warning that he might "break up with America" and turn to Russia and China instead.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about this flowering of Manila-Washington ties, Dr. Jay Batongbacal, director of the Institute for Maritime and Affairs and Law of the Sea at the University of the Philippines, said that Manila's moves demonstrate that Duterte has realized the need to maintain relations with the US.

    "I think this is really a realization on the part of President Duterte that he cannot so easily dismiss the United States and these bilateral relations, especially in the military alliance," Batongbacal noted. 

    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS PETER
    This is What Philippines Chooses Between Peace With China, Territorial Claims in S China Sea
    "Despite the rhetoric, Duterte still allowed the exercises to continue, although they were downscaled and refocused, as already reported. This is focused more on addressing internal issues, like terrorism, emergencies and natural disasters."

    Furthermore, the expert noted that he expects only a further improvement in relations in the future. "We could see a warming up of relations in a while. President Duterte has, over the past couple of weeks, [been] signaling to Trump that he is prepared to have better and more cordial relations with this administration, unlike the Obama administration. We've also seen a lot less of the rhetoric and caustic remarks. They've become less and less in recent weeks."

    "This could be an opportunity for Duterte to find some kind of modus vivendi with the United States which is a little bit more friendly than what initially appeared to be in the offing," Batongbacal added.

    At the same time, asked how this thaw in ties might affect the situation in the South China Sea, including the territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing, Batongbacal noted that Duterte will likely remain mindful of China's concerns.

    "Despite this slight change in the relationship, President Duterte is still quite sensitive to the impact of his moves in the Seychelles in the South China Sea – very sensitive to Chinese reaction particularly. So as far as that is concerned, we are not expecting any major change. Even his recent pronouncement ordering the armed forces to go and occupied unoccupied areas in the South China Sea has already been walked back, and he is no longer pushing that particular agenda," the observer said.

    In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Philippines Rows Back on South China Sea Dispute After Beijing Censure
    Last week, Duterte backtracked on earlier promises to send troops and build fortifications on nearly a dozen disputed islets in the Spratly Islands, saying the decision was made to maintain friendly relations with China. The Chinese foreign ministry praised the president's decision.

    Trillions of dollars-worth of maritime shipping passes through the disputed South China Sea territories every year, with China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan each claiming parts of the waters, its islands, islets and reefs. Manila presently occupied nine of the about 50 islands that they claim.

    Asked how an improved Philippines-US relationship would affect regional security in China's perspective, Batongbacal stressed that "China has made it clear…that any change in the current situation in the South China Sea, and any additional American involvement, would be viewed by China with great concern."

    "For now, this kind of discussion has been overshadowed by events on the Korean Peninsula. But it's pretty clear that the trend is that China would probably not be so welcoming of new or increased American activities in the South China Sea," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    Duterte Agrees to Hold Philippines-US Drills for the First Time During His Rule
    How Vietnam Manages to Keep Narco Trade, Terrorism at Bay
    This is What Philippines Chooses Between Peace With China, Territorial Claims
    Philippines Rows Back on South China Sea Dispute After Beijing Censure
    China Appreciates Duterte's Disputed Spratly Islands Visit Cancellation
    Russia's Pacific Fleet Flagship Sets Sail: Where's It Going, What's it Doing?
    Tags:
    expert commentary, implications, military drills, relations, Rodrigo Duterte, Donald Trump, United States, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok