Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian army officials display arms and ammunition at Handwara in north Kashmir some 80 km from Srinagar on May 9,2011

    India Opens $3 Billion Ammo Tender for Private Sector to Curb Import Dependency

    © AFP 2017/ ROUF BHAT
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    The Indian defense ministry has floated a tender for private ammunition makers in India to supply ammunition worth $3 billion to the armed forces over the next decade. Currently, 11 government-owned ordnance factories have a monopoly over the production of ammunitions.

    Space exploration
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia Hopes India to Join Initiative on Non-Deploying Weapons in Space
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Last year, the Indian government approved the private sector to produce ammunition as part of the Make in India program.

    The defense ministry floated a tender from a domestic private manufacturer for the supply of a range of ammunition. The list includes 125mm armor-piercing types for T-90 & T-72, 40mm multiple grenade launcher/underbarrel grenade launcher ammo, 30mm ammunition used by armored infantry carrying vehicle, 122mm grad rockets for Pinaka series and bi-modular charge system.

    Twenty-five Indian companies responded to the request issued by the ministry last November. Kalyani Group, Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd and Godrej & Boyce are among the companies that responded to the bid.

    Indian companies can form a joint venture with foreign companies to produce such items under complete transfer of technology agreement but the latter can’t hold a majority stake in the joint venture. Indian companies will have to adopt the technology completely within five years of the signing of the contract. Russian company Rosoboronexport, Rheinmetall Defense, Diehl Defense of Germany and Elbit of Israel may form a joint venture with Indian companies for the production. The Indian government also provides export options to these companies.

    Despite being short on capacity, the Indian government did not provide opportunities for private defense industries in the country. On average, the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB) achieved targets by 80 percent and above in 51 percent of the instances during 2011 to 2014.  But in 28 percent of the instances, the achievement was less than 60 percent.

    “The absence of competition and the high cost of import coupled with the availability of assured funds with the inventors, created a situation in which the Armed Forces generally accepted the products from the Board regardless of the high issue prices,” said an audit presented by the Indian government auditor last year. The current offer mainly aims to create an environment in the country so that armed forces need not depend on the OFB only in a crisis-like situation.

    “The OFB needs to be restructured and some of the more unproductive ordnance factories (OFs) need to be shut down.  They are unable to meet the demand of the Services, suffer from serious quality issues, are overpriced and the worker productivity as compared to comparable defense structures in the private sector is very low. The OFB should perhaps be taken out of the defense ministry and placed under the industry ministry and asked to compete with other defense manufacturers,” Major General Dhruv C Katoch (retired) said.

    Ordnance factories have, however, augmented the infrastructure and capacity to meet the Minimum Acceptable Risk Level requirement. The OFB has achieved 35% growth in 2015-16 compared to 2014-15, which is unprecedented as per industry standards and show its commitment to meet the requirements of the armed forces.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Hopes India to Join Initiative on Non-Deploying Weapons in Space
    'Interest in Weapons is Huge': How Arms Contracts Will Boost India-Russia Ties
    India Media: New Delhi Buys $3B Worth of Weapons, Ammo From Russia, Israel
    Tags:
    tender, ammunition, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok