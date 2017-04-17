Register
13:14 GMT +317 April 2017
    Ex-South Korean President Park Charged With Bribery in Corruption Probe

    Asia & Pacific
    South Korean prosecutors charged on Monday former President Park Geun-hye on multiple charges including bribery, local media reported.

    South Korean Court Approves Arrest Warrant for Impeached Ex-President Park Geun-hye
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the Yonhap news agency, Park is accused of abuse of power, coercion, bribery and leaking government secrets. She is also accused of soliciting bribes from Lotte and SK groups, as well as of colluding with her friend Choi Soon-sil in coercing local conglomerates to donate $68 million to two non-profit foundations, the media outlet reported.

    The media outlet specified that prosecutors have been advancing the investigation to finish it before the Monday's launch of the official campaign for the early presidential election slated for the May 9.

    On March 10, the South Korean Constitutional Court upheld the December 2016 parliamentary decision to impeach Park over a corruption scandal involving Choi, who allegedly was allowed to meddle in state affairs without holding any official post. The move provoked violent clashes between the pro-Park protesters and police, which left three people dead.

    On March 30, Park was arrested after the Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for her arrest over corruption accusations, involving 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power. Park, in particular, has been charged with forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi and her associates.

    Park reportedly denied all the charges during her five rounds of questioning in jail.

    The impeachment of Park in March led to a snap election, for which 15 candidates have been registered.

    corruption, Park Geun-hye, South Korea
