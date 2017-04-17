Japanese Gov't to Submit Draft Law in May on Emperor Akihito's Abdication

The law will concern only the current 83-year-old emperor, who wished abdicate last year, despite the fact that Japanese legislation does not provide for such an opportunity. In particular, the new piece of legislation will determine an official title of the renouncing emperor, as well as his future residence.
According to the media, it is assumed that the crown prince, Naruhito, will take the place of the emperor.
