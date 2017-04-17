Japanese Gov't to Submit Draft Law in May on Emperor Akihito's Abdication

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi Japan Considering Measures to Deal With Influx of Refugees From Korean Peninsula - Abe

TOKYO (Sputnik)The source told the Kyodo news agency that the Japanese government hoped for the adoption of this law by June 18, the end of the current parliamentary session.

The law will concern only the current 83-year-old emperor, who wished abdicate last year, despite the fact that Japanese legislation does not provide for such an opportunity. In particular, the new piece of legislation will determine an official title of the renouncing emperor, as well as his future residence.

According to the media, it is assumed that the crown prince, Naruhito, will take the place of the emperor.

