Register
10:11 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's Pukguksong-2 missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Apocalypse Sooner: South Korea Speeds Up Preparation of Ballistic Arsenal

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    358723

    South Korea is completing the development of its low-tier M-SAM missile defense system, which is due to be put into service within the next few years, according to Yonhap News Agency.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Seoul Could Bail Itself Out of Chinese Objection to THAAD by Buying it Up
    Yonhap News Agency quoted a South Korean military source as saying that Seoul has wrapped up "all testing and evaluations" of its medium-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM), which is slated to enter service between 2018 and 2019.

    A basic element of the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system, the M-SAM is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at altitudes of about 20 kilometers. Its deployment comes amid "North Korea's growing missile threat," according to Yonhap.

    Another element of the KAMD is the L-SAM, a long-range surface-to-air missile, which is capable of destroying enemy missiles at altitudes of 40-60 kilometers.

    "It is fair to say that we only have an administrative procedure to complete the development of the M-SAM," the source said.

    The system was developed by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, together with LIG Nex1, a South Korean aerospace manufacturer and defense company.

    Yonhap said that South Korean authorities "initially planned to deploy the M-SAM in the early 2020s but moved up the deployment a year due to Pyongyang's escalating missile threats."

    On Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had attempted to launch an unidentified missile earlier that day but appears to have failed.

    US Pacific Command, for their part, issued a statement saying that they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15.

    The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

    Earlier this month, Yonhap reported that South Korea will increase spending on missile defense systems by 143 million dollars in 2017 due to the North Korean threat.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Not Our Fault: North Korea Says Washington to Blame for Escalating Tensions
    The spending will cover Taurus ground-to-air wide-range missiles, an early-warning radar, the modernization of ground-to-ground missiles, the modernization of KF-16 fighter jets, an update of the Patriot Missile Defense System and the development of spy satellites and drones.

    Separately, the deployment of elements of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system have begun in South Korea in early March in  response to North Korea's ballistic missile tests and despite China's strong opposition to the move.

    Tensions between the two Koreas are rising after Pyongyang  conducted two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 missiles in 2016.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    North Korea Says Next Nuke Test Will Come When Leadership is Good and Ready
    New North Korea Missile Launches Not Ruled Out Soon - Russian Ambassador
    ‘Worst-Case Scenario’: Ahead of Trump-Xi Meet, China Balks at THAAD
    S Korean MoD Denies Media Reports on Putting Off US THAAD Deployment
    North Korea's Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles Displayed at Military Parade
    Tags:
    service, enemy, missile, development, threat, L-SAM, M-SAM, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      Statistics on the South Korean side prove that SK do not care nor want unification. In the North I believe that sentiment is shared. Without the Americans in Korea there would be a sort of cold peace that would remain until such time as both nations embraced as two separate nations that mutually need to get along with each other. The problem is of course the USA. It would loose billions in South Korean arms sales! And as a precedent of these two Korea's living in Peace as an example to the world. American arm sales would suffer world wide. In essence the mantra of "Yankee Go Home" must be the shout of peace by humankind. There cannot be world peace with the USA hell bent on humankinds destruction!
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      that's encouraging news (sarcasm)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok