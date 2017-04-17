China's First Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou-1 Scheduled for Launch This Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to be launched by the end of this week.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the launch is set to take place between April 20 and April 24.

According to the CCTV broadcaster, Chang Zheng 7 liquid-fueled carrier rocket was placed on the launch pad of Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.

Chang Zheng 7 is capable of carrying 29,800 pounds of payload to low Earth orbit.

A white paper published in December, 2016 by the State Council Information Office states the China "always" adheres to the concept of using space exploration "for peaceful purposes," adding that China "opposes the weaponization of or an arms race in outer space."