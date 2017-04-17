South Korean Prosecutors to Indict Former President on Monday on Several Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean Prosecutors will indict former President Park Geun-hye on Monday on several charges, including bribery, thus finishing their investigation ahead of presidential election campaign, local media reported.
According to Yonhap news agency, citing sources close to the prosecution, the investigators wanted to conclude the probe into the former president before the start of presidential campaign, which begins on Monday.
The scandal around Park's associate Choi Soon-sil, who allegedly meddled in state affairs without holding an official post, broke out in October last year.
The prosecution suspects Park of involvement in 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Besides finding out that it is always lonely at the top, what irks me is that she left the door open for Moon, ex UN Secretary General, free to now roam the streets of S. Korea as its next possible President.
marcanhalt