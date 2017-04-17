South Korean Prosecutors to Indict Former President on Monday on Several Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean Prosecutors will indict former President Park Geun-hye on Monday on several charges, including bribery, thus finishing their investigation ahead of presidential election campaign, local media reported.

According to Yonhap news agency, citing sources close to the prosecution, the investigators wanted to conclude the probe into the former president before the start of presidential campaign, which begins on Monday.

The impeachment of Park in March led to a snap election, for which 15 candidates have been registered.

The scandal around Park's associate Choi Soon-sil, who allegedly meddled in state affairs without holding an official post, broke out in October last year.

The prosecution suspects Park of involvement in 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power.