20:32 GMT +316 April 2017
    Afghan policemen stand alert in front of the new parliament building after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan (File)

    Russia May Assist Afghanistan in Training Police, Army Staff

    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    0 2110

    Russia may train Afghani army and police, deputy speaker of the Russian's Federation Council said on Sunday.

    Russian forces on the territory of the 201st military base in Tajikistan. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin: Russia Hopes Never to Use Forces in Tajikistan Over Afghanistan Crisis
    RIYADH (Sputnik) — Russia may assist Afghanistan in preparing staff for the country's army and police, Ilyas Umakhanov, deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, said on Sunday.

    "I admit that such a form of cooperation between our countries may exist, because we are talking about countering terrorism, extremism, in the end. And this is what all the countries are interested in," Umakhanov told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

    The deputy speaker noted that Russia had already provided support to Afghanistan in training staff for countering drag trafficking, noting that there were certain agreements on the issue between foreign and interior ministries.

    A delegation of Russian upper house lawmakers, headed by speaker Valentina Matvienko, is on a visit to Saudi Arabia on April 15-17 to hold meetings with the country's top officials and discuss a wide range of issues, such as terrorism fight and bilateral cooperation.

