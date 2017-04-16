Three Indian Airports on High Alert Following Hijack Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The alert was issued after a woman sent a letter to Mumbai police saying that she heard six men in a restaurant discussing hijacking flights from airports in these cities, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

Police informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that is responsible for ensuring security at Indian airports. As a result, counterterrorism teams were deployed to boost security at the airports.

Airlines advised passengers to avoid last-minute check-ins and to cooperate with security forces at the airports.