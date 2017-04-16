North Korea Attempts Missile Launch, but Fails - Reports

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the attempted launch was conducted from North Korea's eastern port city of Sinpo, but likely ended in a failure.
The failed test was conducted as US Vice President was expected to arrive in Seoul to celebrate Easter with American military contingent deployed there.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
