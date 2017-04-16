Floods in Iranian North-Western Provinces Kill at Least 40 People

As a result of the floods, 35 people were reportedly killed in East Azarbaijan province, with 17 out of them being carried away in the cars by waters and later found dead by rescuers. Landslides caused by the flood killed four people in Saqqez town and one person in the city of Baneh of the Kurdistan province, the news agency specified.
Search and rescue operations are underway in the areas affected by the floods with the assistance of military and law enforcement authorities, the news agency said.
