Register
21:47 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb. (File)

    Why US 'Mother of All Bombs' Strike is 'Political Challenge'

    © REUTERS/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan (22)
    0 40511

    The US dropped a 22,000-pound GBU-43 bomb dubbed "the Mother of All Bombs" from a MC-130 plane in Nangarhar Province, targeting underground facilities and a system of tunnels used by terrorists. Sputnik takes a look at the reaction of Afghans to this recent attack.

    Sputnik was informed by a source in the Afghan Defense Ministry that the strike was coordinated with the authorities of Afghanistan. “Yes, the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan within the framework of the anti-terrorist campaign was aware of the US use of the GBU-43,” the source said.

    A combination of still images taken from a video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 14, 2017 shows (clockwise) the explosion of a MOAB, or mother of all bombs, when it struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense
    US 'Mother of All Bombs' Strike in Afghanistan Kills Over 80 Militants
    He further said that the exact number of the slayed militants is still being specified and it is premature to talk about casualties among civilians at present.

    “The exact figure of the liquidated militants is not yet clear. The information is being updated. It is premature to talk about losses among civilians,” the source said.

    Earlier it was reported that, as a result of the US attack, at least 36 Daesh militants were killed, according to AFP.

    Sputnik Dari takes a look at the reaction of Afghan social media users to the recent bombing by the US.

    “Where else should military experiments take place if not in Afghanistan and Syria? The Syrians were even less fortunate, they were poisoned with chemical weapons….However, they would have experienced a powerful bomb there too but the presence of Russia on guard of the Syrian people helped in avoiding this threat…. In Afghanistan, however, the authorities are held for donkeys and the population for sheep – on our territory, one can do randomness and it is not necessary to ask any of us,” Hakim Sadat, an Afghan, expressed his indignation on his Facebook page.

    Another Afghan, Qais Duranai said, “We have now been turned into a testing ground for lethal weapons.”

    “It is fashionable to advertise Daesh as a powerful force, which cannot be simply destroyed. To combat it you need a powerful weapon. Or is it an advertisement of a powerful weapon? Consequences can be depressing,” Wahid Rahimi said.

    File Photo from US Air Force of the GBU-43 Bomb
    © REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo
    MOAB Strike in Afghanistan Conducted Without Trump's Approval - US Commander
    Hussein Akbari, a resident of Kabul  said that eliminating Daesh and their leaders of all that is idle talk, nothing more.

    “We are dealing with dramatization because Americans use not only bombs for their own purposes but also terrorists, who become targets of bombing. But in general… our country will not last long serving as a scene of clashes of great powers. At such a rate, it will simply be driven into the ground,” Akbari said.

    “Damn the US and its unofficial army Daesh,” Naveed, Afghan national said.

    Sergey Demidenko is an associate professor at the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. In a comment for Sputnik, Demidenko said that this event should not be regarded as something particularly conspicuous in the “Afghan-American theater of political events.”

    “This event should be deliberated more widely – as a political challenge, which we are now witnessing in the context of US relations with other countries. In connection with the specifics of the position of the entire administration of Donald Trump on the domestic political situation, the new American president is making extraordinary efforts to erode the image of a politically controlled politician,” Demidenko said.

    The professor further said that all that is seen currently in Syria, Afghanistan and North Korea is packed quite clearly into one scheme – “strengthening the image of the American president.”

    “Therefore, individual events [bombings] are a blow to the image of the politician [Trump], allegedly led to power by the Russian administration and the Kremlin hackers.

    Most likely, in the near future we will see such similar actions of the US but it is necessary to clearly understand that these attacks are opportunistic and promotional. It is however, unlikely that they will have far-reaching global and effective consequences,” Demidenko concluded.

    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) is a large-yield conventional non-nuclear bomb considered to be the most powerful non-nuclear weapon ever developed at the time of its creation. The cost of a single MOAB is $16 million.

    This was the first time the bomb was dropped in combat. It has been in service since 2003.

    US President Donald Trump declined to say whether he personally authorized the weapon’s use on Thursday, but said that he had expanded the authority of US generals to carry out attacks on Daesh as they see fit.

    Topic:
    US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan (22)

    Related:

    Four Senior Daesh Commanders Killed in Afghanistan by US ‘Mother of All Bombs’
    Russia Not Going to Use Armed Forces in Afghanistan Amid US MOAB Strike
    MOAB Bomb Strike Kills 36 Daesh Fighters in Afghanistan - Defense Ministry
    Who's Next: US Drops MOAB in Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions With N Korea
    Ex-President Karzai 'Vehemently' Condemns US Dropping MOAB Bomb in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    US air base, bombing, casualties, Daesh, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok