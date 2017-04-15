Register
14:12 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.

    US 'Sabre-Rattling' Creates 'Unpredictable Situation' Amid North Korean Threats

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    125510

    Washington's "sabre-rattling" makes the situation on the Korean Peninsula more unpredictable amid Pyongyang's threats of "preemptive strikes" and new nuclear tests, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute Vladimir Kolotov told Radio Sputnik.

     

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    N Korea Vows to Launch 'Preemptive Strike' on US Military Bases in Japan, S Korea, US Aircraft Carrier
    "North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," Trump told reporters Thursday.

    Earlier this week, Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe said that North Korea is possibly capable of launching missiles with the sarin nerve agent.

    "There is a possibility that North Korea is capable to fill warheads with sarin and carry out a [missile] strike. Of course, the discussion of deterrence measures should depend on the real situation. I think that we should constantly consider different options regarding the steps our country should take," Abe said in an address to the Japanese parliament.

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted March 6.

    The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in South Hamgyong Province.

    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korean Tinderbox: Why Nuclear Conflict Possible Any Day Now
    Both Japan and South Korea are military allies of the US and they would support any military actions by Washington against Pyongyang. At the same time, Tokyo and Seoul understand that they would be targeted in the event of a North Korean retaliation strike.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japan asked the US to hold preliminary consultations if the option of a preemptive strike against North Korea was in consideration.

    By making anti-Pyongyang statements, Tokyo wants to support Washington’s media campaign against North Korea, according to Vladimir Kolotov, a political analyst and head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute, at St. Petersburg State University.

    "Warheads with sarin are nonsense. If there are already nuclear warheads why would anyone need sarin? This doesn’t make sense. But it seems that Tokyo decided to take advantage of the situation around the chemical incident in Syrian Idlib. This is information pressure over North Korea. Japan has backed Washington’s media attack," Kolotov told Radio Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that an "armada" was sailing towards North Korea in a show of force.

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    US Navy Strike Group Joins Japan to Provide Options Against Pyongyang
    "We are sending an armada. Very powerful. We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you," Trump told Fox Business Network.

    The US has sent aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, surrounded by a fleet of warships, towards the Korean Peninsula. Trump also expressed hope after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing could help "solve the North Korea problem."

    The North Korean General Staff, in its turn, threatened the US with a "preemptive strike" on US military bases in Japan and South Korean and USS Carl Vinson in case of a US' "provocation."

    According to the expert, the situation is getting unpredictable and such threats only deepen tensions.

    "Trump wants to strengthen his reputation in the international arena. This is the reason behind Washington’s sabre-rattling and muscle flexing. On the other hand, Syria cannot respond to such actions since when it comes to North Korea the situation is unpredictable. Washington’s approach is like accusing somebody of, for example, having chemical weapons. Usually there is no evidence, but the scheme works out," Kolotov said.

    He suggested that Pyongyang would respond to provocations by the US.

    "North Korea is already reading  for a response. The situation is very dangerous because each of the sides fuels tensions. But North Korea is unlikely to get scared and immediately surrender. Nuclear tests are one thing. But if Pyongyang was attacked it would respond and this would have serious consequences," Kolotov concluded.

     

    Related:

    China Issues a Warning as the US and Korea Exchange Threats of War
    North Korean Tinderbox: Why Nuclear Conflict Possible Any Day Now
    North Korea: The Next 'Surgical Strike'?
    Japan Thinks About Returning Citizens From North Korea – Foreign Minister
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta
    North Korea Reportedly Displays New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Parade
    Tags:
    nuclear test, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      C.Han
      How will the world react if the US ever reduce North Korea to subatomic particles?
      Who will ever dare to do anything?
      If so they officially become the Master of World and all have to bend over....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok