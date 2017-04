WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An Alaska-based company has received a US Army contract to repair and maintain radio systems for the Afghan national police.

"Alutiiq Professional Training [of] Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $7.4 million… contract for repair and maintenance of radio systems in support of the Afghan national police on behalf of the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan," the announcement stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Afghanistan and at Hanahan in the US state of South Carolina with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2020, the Defense Department noted.