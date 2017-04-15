North Korea Reportedly Displays New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Parade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The canistered solid-fuel ICBMs, yet untested, were rolled out at the Saturday parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of founder and former leader Kim Il-sung, The Diplomat magazine reporter Ankit Panda wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of the missiles.
Some shots of the monster canistered unknown-and-untested (as far as we know) ICBM #NorthKorea just revealed. #JucheFest2017 pic.twitter.com/bZT3iOkfRL— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) 15 апреля 2017 г.
Other media reports said that the ICBMs were rolled out on Chinese trucks.
"It [missile] seems longer than the existing KN-08 or KN-14 ICBMs," one of the officials said.
Earlier Saturday media reports said that North Korea displayed submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) for the first time at the military parade.
