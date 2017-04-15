Register
06:37 GMT +315 April 2017
    File Photo from US Air Force of the GBU-43 Bomb

    Trump, Pentagon ‘Sleepwalking to Armageddon’ With War Policies - Peace Activist

    © REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo
    US President Donald Trump’s neoconservative advisors are pushing the United States towards nuclear war through military adventurism and fueling tensions with Russia, co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and activist Helen Caldicott told Sputnik.

    GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast
    © Photo: U.S. Department of Defense
    Afghan Embassy Welcomes Any Help in Anti-Terror Fight Amid US MOAB Strike
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United States dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal targeting terrorist underground tunnels in Afghanistan, which Trump said was meant to also send a signal to North Korea. Last week, Trump ordered the bombing of a Syrian military airfield, which has escalated US-Russia tensions.

    “In fostering a belligerent attitude towards Russia in this uncontrolled nuclear age we are sleepwalking to Armageddon,” Caldicott, founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility, said on Friday.

    Caldicott said the unprecedented use of the 22,600-pound Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb in eastern Afghanistan confirmed that Trump was now listening to the most hawkish and reckless of his advisers.

    “Who authorized the attack?  It would almost certainly have been the President instructed by his recent advisers who have, through a power struggle infiltrated their way into the top ranks of the White House,” Caldicott claimed.

    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)
    © AFP 2017/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    Ex-US Air Force Officer: MOAB Strike Reduces Prospects of Putin-Trump Meeting
    The decision to use the bomb was a major policy triumph for the neoconservatives who always favored the escalating and unlimited use of US military power around the world, Caldicott pointed out.

    “It seems like the neocons now have the upper hand and the ear of the President,” she noted.

    Use of the MOAB super-bomb also reflected the growing influence over Trump of the Department of Defense and of National Security Adviser Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster, Caldicott observed.

    “This was clearly an example of the Pentagon showing its muscle, demonstrating to the world and Russia in particular, that the United States would not tolerate a challenge to its military and political power,” she said.

    Caldicott warned that the continuation of such policy heralded an imminent time of great crisis and danger for the world, but the US public seemed to be unable to recognize the dangers that were being unleashed.

    “Yes we are entering a very dark time, but it seems the eye seems not to begin to see,” said.

    Earlier in the week, Trump said the United States does not get along with Russia “at all,” but wanted to improve relations with Moscow and other countries to stabilize situations around the world.

    Donald Trump, United States
