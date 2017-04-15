Mike Pence to Spend Easter With US Troops in South Korea on Sunday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence will depart from Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday and arrive in Seoul on Sunday, according to the schedule.

"On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence will depart Washington, DC on Air Force Two en route to Anchorage, Alaska. There, the plane will be refueled before departing for Seoul, South Korea," the schedule issued on Friday stated.

On Sunday, Pence will arrive in Seoul, South Korea, where he will visit the Seoul National Cemetery and participate in an Easter church service, the White House noted.

© AFP 2017/ PEDRO UGARTE North Korea Preparing for Major Military Parade Ahead of National Holiday

Pence will then hold an Easter "fellowship meal with United States and Republic of Korea [South Korea] service members, their families and community members," the schedule added.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned in a press conference with visiting French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault that amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, war could break out at any moment.