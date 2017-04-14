Afghan Embassy Welcomes Any Help in Anti-Terror Fight Amid US MOAB Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by Daesh terrorist group.

“To save our people and defend our country, the Afghan government seriously fights against regional and international terrorism and welcomes all those attempts and assistance to beat terrorists,” Shah Sultan Akifi, a diplomat responsible for press relations in the Embassy, said.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson said that at least 36 Daesh militants had been killed in the US MOAB bomb attack which was done in coordination with the Afghan authorities.

Akifi stressed Afghanistan's readiness to use all available resources to combat terrorism in cooperation with international allies.

“Afghan defense and security forces, with its international friend’s forces are ready to utilize all military equipment, technologies and ammunition to fight against each terrorist group effectively,” Akifi added.

Akifi called on the international community to fight terrorism that threatens security and stability worldwide.

Afghanistan has been suffering from a military conflict against the Taliban terror organization (outlawed in Russia), which seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country, as well as with Daesh terrorists, who have expanded their activities in the country.