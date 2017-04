WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In addition to South China Sea activities, the Stethem has operated alongside the Carl Vinson Strike Group and Korean Navy vessels in the waters off the Korean Peninsula, the release noted.

"Conducting these types of operations with our allies builds proficiency and sustains our ability to maintain a persistent presence throughout the 7th Fleet area of operations," Command Senior Chief William Palmer IV stated.

The Navy said the Stethem has regularly communicated with Chinese naval vessels during its deployment.

In March, the Stethem participated in six days of "MultiSail" bilateral training exercises alongside Japanese warships.