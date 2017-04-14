Register
    A views of the Saigon River and the center of Ho Chi Minh City. (File)

    How Vietnam Manages to Keep Narco Trade, Terrorism at Bay

    Asia & Pacific
    At least 1,032 people were executed in 23 countries in 2016, Amnesty International reportred. This is 37 percent less than in 2015, when a record 3,117 people were sentenced to die worldwide.

    In this Monday, April 10, 2017 photo, the copies of reports on the death penalty are displayed during a press conference of Amnesty International in Hong Kong.
    'Bad Noose': Worldwide Executions Are Falling, But Death Sentences on the Up
    Most executions took place in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Pakistan.

    Execution figures for Vietnam remain classified. 

    However, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Security, 429 people were executed between August 2013 and June 2016 at a rate of 140 executions a year. This makes Vietnam the world’s third biggest executioner after China and Iran.

    “The magnitude of executions in Vietnam in recent years is truly shocking,” the Australian online paper news.com.au. quoted Amnesty International’s General Secretary Salil Shetti as saying.

    Russian political analyst Vladimir Kolotov believes that Vietnam’s tough legislation is fully justified.

    “In Vietnam they have neither organized crime groups nor terrorists. They do have the drug business, just like anywhere else in South-East Asia, but on a lesser scale than say, in the Philippines where almost a third of all people are drug addicts,” Kolotov added.

    He said that Amnesty International kept mum when Philippine drug barons were decimating the population by peddling drugs to the people. As soon as

    President Duterte clamped down on the drug dealers, the West started crying bloody murder.

    “These ‘human rights advocates’ are hypocritical politicians who use the noble cause of defending the people’s rights as a means of meddling in the internal affairs of other countries. They blamed the governments of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan of human rights abuses. As a result, they were all ousted by the West.”

    Chinese paramilitary police officer guards the entrance to the Qincheng prison in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    China Conceals Scale of Executions, Provides Misleading Information - Watchdog
    The number of human rights violations has risen exponentially. Britain, Australia and the United States worry the most about the state of human rights in Vietnam, especially the rights of the drug dealers.

    “It was Britain that brought opium to China turning millions into drug addicts. In Australia the aboriginals walked in shackles as recently as in the mid-20th century and the drug production in Afghanistan went through the roof after the Americans drove out the Taliban, which cracked down on drugs,” Kolotov said.

    “The Vietnamese need to ensure their national security and severely punish those who commit serious crimes. If they listen to the West and abolish the death penalty, drug-related crimes and corruption will sweep the country, just like they did in many countries, Russia included,” Vladimir Kolotov emphasized.

