Register
15:29 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An aerial view shows the quake-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Japanese town of Futaba, Fukushima prefecture on March 12, 2011. (File)

    'Radioactive': Fukushima Child Evacuees Bullied, Taunted by Peers

    © AFP 2017/ JIJI PRESS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5102

    Six years after an earthquake and tsunami sparked the Fukushima meltdown, children evacuated from the area of the March 11, 2011, disaster are facing the menace of school bullying, Japan’s Health Ministry reported.

     

    Members of the media, wearing protective suits and masks, receive briefing from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees (in blue) in front of the No. 1 (L) and No.2 reactor buildings at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai/File Photo
    Many Evacuation Orders Lifted, but Fukushima Residents Still Face Challenges
    The “Fukushima children” are often taunted by their peers who call them “radioactive” and “toxic.” 
    Discrimination against Fukushima evacuees is a serious problem, with specialists urging greater efforts to safeguard such children.

    Education Minister Matsuno Hirokadzu described the situation as “intolerable” and urged teachers, parents and society as a whole to join forces and prevent such things from ever happening again.

    He fears that this could be just the tip of an iceberg though, as many of the harassed children could be unwilling to talk about this.

    Japan is not alone here. Many children of Chernobyl evacuees fell victim to similar harassment, being called “Chernobyl hedgehogs” no one dared to touch.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Ales Dostanko, editor of the news portal Infokuryer in Slutsk, Belarus, said that he was 12 when the children of Chernobyl evacuees arrived at the summer camp he was staying at.

    “We were too young to realize what Chernobyl was all about. All we knew was that radiation is a scary thing. Initially, we tried to keep clear of them as if they suffered from some sort of a communicative disease. It wasn’t until I grew up that I realized that these kids had probably gone through something the rest of us were spared from,” Ales said.

    The system of school education in Japan is one of the best around. Children take turns cleaning up their classrooms and tending to the plants. They go on excursions, take part in competitions and attend special interest clubs.

    Thus they feel part of a single whole and anyone who doesn’t fit in can quickly become the butt of jokes and insults.

    Workers walk man machinery in front of the shelter and containment area built over the destroyed fourth block of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as they work on the construction of the New Safe Confinement structure (NSC) near Pripyat on April 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Genya SAVILOV
    G7 Welcomes Installation of New Sarcophagus Over Chernobyl NPP
    “Finding themselves in a situation like this, such children feel alienated and often become aggressive. Psychologists believe that to make such kids feel 'like everybody else' the teacher needs to treat them just like he does all other classmates, never pampering them or telling others to feel sorry for them,” Alla Prokofyeva, a Moscow-based school psychologist, told Sputnik.

    European Registry psychologist Nikolai Rachkov believes that a universal way of dealing with such children simply does not exist.

    “I think that much here depends of the parents. They should tell their kids what is good and what is bad, including the way they communicate with their peers,” Rachkov said.

    On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Fukushima NPP, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant.

    The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident that took place in the Soviet Ukraine in 1986.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Many Evacuation Orders Lifted, but Fukushima Residents Still Face Challenges
    Echoes of Chernobyl: Aerial View of Nuclear Ghost Town in Winter
    Tags:
    evacuees, Fukushima disaster, bullying, children, Japan's Ministry of Health, Nikolai Rachkov, Alla Prokofyeva, Ales Dostanko, Matsuno Hirokadzu, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok