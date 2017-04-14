Register
13:58 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India (File)

    In India, Solar Power Now Costs as Much as Thermal Power

    © REUTERS/ Amit Dave
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10710

    In a significant boost to green energy in India, the Indian arm of French clean energy firm Solairedirect SA has quoted the record low price of 5 US cents a kilowatt-hour for power generation through solar energy.

    Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India (File)
    © REUTERS/ Amit Dave
    India’s Solar Power Dream Turns Silver Lining For Chinese Industry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — It has quoted the price per unit for the 250 MW solar power project at the Kadapa Solar Park in south India.

    “At current rates, the cost of solar power generation is at par with that of thermal power generation. Solar power tariff has been declining on account of sharply declining prices of solar panels, better structuring of the project that reduces risk for project developers and better currency hedging deals that make financing available at competitive cost,” said NTPC, India’s biggest thermal power generation company, which has also started promoting its business in the solar sector.

    India has set a target of providing 175 GW of power from renewable sources by 2022. Currently, India has 51 GW of installed capacity of clean energy.

    Meanwhile, the strong push to generate electricity through solar energy has created major demand for Chinese solar panels in India. The Narendra Modi government has doubled imports of solar cells and modules from China in the last two years. This was done after the Indian government admitted the manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules would not cover full demand.

    A fisherman and his son stand near the Russian-built Kudankulam Atomic Power Project, at Kudankulam, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    It's Time: India's Kudankulam NPP 2nd Power Unit Reaches Full Capacity
    The government expects that in the next 15 months installed solar power capacity would cross 20 GW.

    The government has set an ambitious target to phase out its all inefficient thermal power plants older than 25 years with energy-efficient ones in the next five years. It will cost India approximately $ 7.55 billion.

    NTPC has given in-principle clearance to replace around 11000 MW of its old, inefficient thermal plants. NTPC has over 47 GW of capacity, mostly fired by fossil fuels.

    India has pledged before United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to achieve 40 percent cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

    Related:

    India’s Solar Power Dream Turns Silver Lining For Chinese Industry
    Solar Sparkle: India’s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Begins Work
    7,000 Railway Stations in India to Become Solar Powered
    India Doubles Target for Power Production from Solar Parks
    Tags:
    cost, rates, solar power, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok