This is What Can Prompt China Not to Defend N Korea in the Event of War

In particular, Washington has positioned two destroyers in the region that can deploy Tomahawk missiles, according to what intelligence officials told NBC News, along with heavy bombers stationed in Guam that could provide support should such a strike should take place.
"North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," US President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday.
Chinese media outlets and even some official websites have recently published articles saying that in the current situation there are fewer options to find the peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.
For example, on March 22, website China Military, sponsored by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), published an article commenting on a ground test by Pyongyang of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine.
"We believe that warfare is just a matter of time if DPRK continues its nuclear and missile program. […] Under no condition will the international community accept DPRK's legal possession of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. As Pyongyang continues with its nuclear programs, international sanctions will get tighter, and it will eventually be isolated from the rest of the world for a long time," the article read.
On the other hand, Pyongyang’s decision to give up its nuclear ambitions would satisfy the interests of the North Korean political elite, without posing a threat to country’s existence.
This assumption was made before President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Florida, which proves that Beijing toughened rhetoric towards Pyongyang not under the influence by Washington.
In formal terms, China is North Korea’s only military ally, according to the 1961 Mutual Aid and Cooperation Friendship Treaty. At the same time, many Chinese experts say that de-facto those obligations do not exist anymore. The reason is that Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions have formed an epicenter of tensions near China’s border.
"Despite China’s support for North Korea during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in the current environment, Beijing will prioritize national security over ideology," Andrei Karneyev, deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Moscow State University, told Sputnik China.
However, the question remains: what would China do in the event of a military confrontation against North Korea?
Shanghai-based military analyst Ni Lexiong told the South China Morning Post that Beijing would need to provide military assistance to its neighbor if US troops invaded, but Pyongyang’s violation of the UN non-proliferation treaty was a "strong reason" for China not to help.
According to Zhan Debin, an expert from the Shanghai University of Foreign Trade, there is little chance of a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula.
"The US is unlikely to attack North Korea on its own initiative. It would be possible if Pyongyang endangered the key security interests of Washington and Seoul. This would be an adequate reason for the US," he told Sputnik China.
The expert pointed out that the US military force redeployed to the Korean Peninsula is rather a warning for Pyongyang.
He added that the probability of minor conflicts between the US and North Korea is very low because any minor conflict will turn into a large-scale confrontation.
Commenting on China’s actions during the hypothetical confrontation, the expert noted that Beijing may not get involved if Pyongyang provoked a conflict, but at the same time China cannot turn a blind eye on instability in the region.
"Of course, Beijing will try to prevent a conflict from turning into war. China will not supply weapons and provide military and combat assistance," he said.
The expert continued: "It is not correct to speculate on the matter. This makes no sense. What we should do is to have a backup plan of actions. Of course, China would act [in the event of a confrontation], but there should be a reason for actions. On the whole, China’s goal is to maintain peace and stability in the region."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete First a military settlement will take place in North Korea. Russia is next in line. First troops of the Free World will take Sevastopol under their control and then the whole of Crimea and then advance all the way to Red Square, Moscow. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete If China doesn't defend NK then they're either idiots or sell outs to the cabal. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Russia can protect North Korea from foreign aggressions. They can protect the democratically elected head of state and the government from the satanic Fascists approaching the shores of North Korea. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Pricks-countries should pull their socks up and act together to demolish the evil-doers from the decadent "West". Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The septic swamp neocons doing there goose stepping on another military exploitation AGAIN. It will only be a matter of time when these fascists will over step there mark and see the sh-it hit the fan then! Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete It would be stupid the acceptance by China of usa aggression on N.Korea. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete China and the United States of America are working together to liquidate the military threat of the Soviet Russia. Support from Brazil and South Africa for these actions is categorical. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Even China bucks for the terror state Usa .... I cant and will not believe !!! but so it is !!! no daub!!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It's strange that neither China or Russia uttered a word of protests when the americans started Pakistan up as a nuke factory for islamic state. Now it's too late because Pakistan has enough nukes to do serious damage and has second strike capabillity. The biggest mistake they ever made. But they love talking about how dangerous North-korea is. And Iran too of course. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NK's Nuclear program is has been around for a long time and is advanced. There will no doubt be a lot of nuclear waste and byproducts associated with NK's facilities. An attack on these facilities could result in yet the worst nuclear environmental disaster yet. I hope Trump and the US war department understand this. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Erik Trete, Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It's important to note what China rarely if ever says, for example, they don't want US military bases in North Korea, they understand their position as holders of US debt and the use of economic warfare (they've stated so through the media). It's not beyond the realms of possibility that North Korea becomes a Chinese protectorate, of sorts, since the alternatives would be intolerable. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hermes, I am not concerned about a couple of nuclear explosions. I am talking about 10s of thousands of gallons of highly radioactive waste products from fuel reprocessing. Nuclear bombs don't contain that much material. The reprocessing facilities may have 1000's of times more nuclear material then in a nuclear bomb, such as spent fuel facilities etc.
