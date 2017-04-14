Afghan Gov't Confirms Dropping Largest US Non-Nuclear Bomb on Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US Forces-Afghanistan used a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) for the first time to conduct a strike on a tunnel used by IS in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

According to the Khaama Press agency, the Daesh militants have suffered heavy losses, as the Afghan forces were in close coordination with the US forces.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson told CNN broadcaster that at least 36 Daesh militants had been killed in MOAB bomb attack

The nearly 22,000-pound MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal and uses a GPS navigation system and single-blast type warhead. The cost of a single MOAB is $16 million.