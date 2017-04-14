Ex-President Hamid Karzai 'Vehemently' Condemns US Dropping MOAB in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US Forces-Afghanistan used a 22,000-pound MOAB for the first time to conduct a strike on a tunnel system used by Daesh terror group's offshoot in Afghanistan (outlawed in Russia) in Nangarhar province.

"I vehemently and in strongest words condemn the dropping of the latest weapon, the largest non-nuclear bomb, on Afghanistan by US military," Karzai said in a Twitter message.

I vehemently and in strongest words condemn the dropping of the latest weapon, the largest non-nuclear #bomb, on Afghanistan by US…1/2 — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) April 13, 2017

Karzai accused the US military of using Afghanistan as a testing site for new weapons.

2/2 military. This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous… — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) April 13, 2017

​"This is not the War on Terror, but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons," he said. "It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the US."

CENTCOM explained it used the MOAB in order to minimize the risk Afghan and US forces face on the ground while conducting clearing operations in Nangarhar.

The command added that it took "every precaution" to avoid potential casualties.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he considers the dropping of the MOAB in Afghanistan to be "another successful job" carried out by the US military.