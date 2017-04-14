US Forces-Afghanistan Assessing MOAB Bomb Strike in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Forces-Afghanistan (USFA) is assessing the effects of the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MAOB) dropped on Thursday on Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) stronghold in Afghanistan, USFA spokesman Bill Salvin stated.
"We are currently assessing the outcome of the strike," Salvin stated on Thursday. "[T]he strike was conducted to eliminate significant ISIS-K [Daesh] defensive fighting positions, including an extensive cave-tunnel system linked to multiple structures that supported ISIS-K operations."
Earlier in the day, the Pentagon confirmed that the GBU-43 bomb was dropped in the Nangarhar province.
Dollowinf the strike, President Trump labeled the event a "success," saying he was "very, very proud of the military."
The GRU-43/B is a conventional warhead weighing 22,600 pounds (10,300 kg) designed during the Iraq War.
All comments
Show new comments (0)