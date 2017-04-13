Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Erdogan: Western States Striving for ‘No’ in Turkish Constitutional Referendum

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The suspects were arrested in the Turkish province of Mersin, with documents and literature found proving their affiliation with Daesh, that were seized during the arrests, the Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the suspected terrorists were planning to attack polling stations and carry out other provocative actions during the nationwide referendum in Turkey.

The referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey will take place on April 16.

On January 21, the Turkish parliament approved constitutional amendments that would strengthen the presidential powers over the legislature and the judiciary. The president will also be able to remain the head of the political party he represents, which is not allowed by the current legislation, if approved by the referendum.