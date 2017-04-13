Indian Man Arrested for Live-Streaming Sex With Unsuspecting Wife on Porn Site

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The accused put his laptop with the webcam on in his bedroom and shared the footage online, according to police.

The wife found out about this when a friend told her about the videos last November. She later lodged a police complaint against her husband.

"The woman, working with an IT firm, came to know about the existence of her explicit videos last November after her friend from Kerala informed her," PTI reported, quoting Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Police Station) S. Jayram.

The police officer said the man used to play a movie on the laptop before sex to avoid suspicion. He had also worked as a male escort and registered on a porn site.

Police have gathered enough evidence from his mobile phone, laptop and bank accounts. "His mobile phone and laptop were checked and incriminating evidence was found. His bank accounts were also verified and enough technical evidence was found," the police official added.