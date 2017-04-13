Register
18:10 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Python

    'Snaking' Bad: Meth-Addicted Python Given Second Chance at Life by Ozzie Inmates

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6120

    A prison in Sydney, Australia is helping to give reptiles a second chance at life after they have been found injured or hurt. John Morony Correctional facility is home to python addicted to methamphetamine as well as other injured creatures.

    The python which can not be named for legal reasons, was discovered after a police raid of an ice (meth) lab. The reptile needed six weeks of detoxification while housed at the Corrective Services NSW Wildlife Care Center in Windsor. 

    Senior overseer of the facility Ian Mitchell, who has been managing the center for reptiles, said that the python had absorbed the drug through its skin. 

    "It just takes time for the drug to leave the snake's system but through our assistance, we managed to calm it down after several months and bring it back to its routine feeding patterns," Mr. Mitchell said in a recent interview. 

    "We also currently house bearded dragons and blue tongue lizards seized during raids," Mr. Mitchell added.

    Mr. Mitchell said that it is not just reptiles associated with criminal cases, also venomous snakes that might have been found in back gardens or by the side of the road are also helped. 

    ​Only inmates who need minimal security access are selected to participate in the program, they are able to feed and clean the reptiles, except the venomous snakes, who are fed by staff that have undergone rigorous training. 

    Those reptiles needed for legal court cases as evidence are only re-housed once the proceedings have been concluded. Once the reptile has been rehabilitated, they are then handed to organizations including the RSPCA or National Parks and Wildlife Service.  Over the past year, around 40 snakes, 15 lizards, five turtles and a number of other animals have been cared for at the center.

    Outer Metropolitan Multi-Purpose Correctional Center Governor Ivan Calder said the program is not only beneficial for the reptile but also for the inmates, as it allows a dozen of them to participate in a wide range of tasks, including caring for the animals, building shelters and also gives them the chance to gain a qualification in animal care. 

    "The program provides them with a calming environment that can assist with reducing re-offending. It also allows gradual reintroduction to community contact as well as the reinforcement of the care and consideration of others, not just one's self," Mr. Calder said.

    An undated supplied image released March 30, 2017, shows a bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia.
    © REUTERS/
    Cyclone Debbie Aftermath Terrorizes Australia With Washed-Up Sharks, Crocs
    At any one time there are around 250 animals, mainly birds, housed at the center.

    Reptiles are not the only creatures to be involved in crime — in the 1990s, a parrot named Echo was one of the first animals to enter the witness protection program in the US as he had seen several instances where child abuse took place and some say he may have even been witness to a murder.

    Within the witness protection program there is no section for animals, so Echo had been sent to a wildlife rehab and was told to keep quiet. 

    Related:

    Snakes in the Toilet No Big Deal in Thailand
    Selfie 101: Snakes Are Bad Photo Companions
    You Won’t Believe This Cat Who Loves Snakes
    Two Pythons Duel in a Pool
    Tags:
    python, animal welfare concerns, snake, rehabilitation, Methamphetamine, crime, inmates, reptiles, prison, drugs, animals, Australia, Sydney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok