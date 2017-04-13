Register
13 April 2017
    a piece of coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia

    Damage to Great Barrier Reef Could Cost Australia Billions in Lost Tourism

    © AP Photo/ Dan Peled
    Ongoing coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef could cost the region more than a million international and domestic tourists a year -- and up to 1 billion Australian dollars ($760 million) in lost revenue.

    A newly released report by Australia's independent Climate Council warns that further damage to one of the country's top tourist attractions — the 2,300-kilometer-long (1,400-mile) Great Barrier Reef — could result in more than a million people a year choosing alternative holiday destinations.

    The council's ecologist Lesley Hughes said in a statement that severe bleaching shouldn't be viewed as a strictly environmental issue, for it also has a negative impact on the economy.

    "[The reef] responsible for bringing in more than AU $7 billion each year to our economy, while also supporting the livelihoods of around 70,000 people," Hughes said.

    Bob Paddle, the author of The Last Tasmanian Tiger is seen in this Tuesday, May 28, 2002 photo in Sydney Australia.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft
    Could it Be? Scientists to Search for Extinct Tasmanian Tiger in Australia
    About two-thirds of the site's coral, mostly in its northern sections, has already been extremely damaged due to warming sea temperatures and the exacerbating effects of the El Nino weather cycle in 2016.

    Scientists said this week that the bleached coral had no chance of prompt recovery. Even if parts of the reef hurt by bleaching bounce back, it could take up to ten years for even the fastest-growing corals to recover.

    "If coral bleaching persists, tourism areas adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef risk declines… from 2.8 million visitors to around 1.7 million per year," the study said, citing analysis by the Australia Institute think tank, based on interviews with more than 3,000 Chinese, US and UK visitors, as well as 1,400 domestic tourists.

    "This is the equivalent of more than AU$1 billion in tourism expenditure, which supports around 10,000 tourism jobs in regional Queensland."

    The natural wonder is experiencing its fourth mass bleaching, after previous events in 1998, 2002 and 2016.

    The council has urged the government to reconsider its energy and climate policies to abate the destructive effects of climate change.    

