Register
19:24 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Buddhist monks looking at a mobile phone

    Buddhist Association to Sue Media Outlets Over 'Nuns Partying' Video

    © AFP 2017/ Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 83 0 0

    A local Buddhist association has vowed to sue media outlets and netizens, after a video allegedly showing members partying at a nun's wedding went viral.

    The Wutaishan Buddhist Association (WBA) of North China's Shanxi Province accused media of "tarnishing Buddhism" over the video, titled "Buddhist nuns participate in a Wutai Mountain nun's wedding." The tape, which depicts shaven-headed women in robes at a hotel attracted more than 1 million viewers on Sina Weibo by the weekend.

    Screenshot of the video
    Screenshot
    Screenshot of the video

    In a Saturday WeChat statement, the WBA claimed that the guests are actually members of a pyramid scheme called "Wuxingbi," whose members shave their heads.

    Buddhist monks at the Japan. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
    Bad Karma: Buddhist Monk Busted in Japan for Paying Teen Prostitute With Fake Money
    The association said that the wedding party had nothing to do with WBA members and that the video's uploaders only used their name to garner clicks. The association added that it has already instructed lawyers to demand platforms take the video down, apologize to and compensate them.

    WBA lawyer Wei Haisheng said on Sunday that the association had reported the case to the public security bureau.

    According to a 2013 judicial interpretation that defines what constitutes "fabricating facts to slander others" online, and what could be regarded as "serious" violations, citizens can be charged with defamation if their rumors are viewed by more than 5,000 netizens or retweeted more than 500 times.

    Others also expressed outrage over the video, with many calling it an insult to the sanctity of Buddhism and slamming the social platforms for being careless.

    "How can these social platform administrators allow such videos to go online without even scrutinizing their reliability?" a Weibo user wrote.

    Buddhism is a peaceful and tolerant religion, and considers litigation a last resort, said Wei. However, more and more cases have blackened the name of Buddhism in recent years, he said, adding, "It's time for us to take actions to defend the reputation of Buddhism."

    In 2016, the WBA also slammed rumors claiming that temples on Wutai Mountain were hiring monks with a monthly salary of 8,000 yuan ($1,159).

    This article appeared originally in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Dalai Lama of Discord: China-India Ties Put to the Test by Buddhist Head's Visit
    China's Lama Initiates Buddhist Ritual in Tibet for First Time in 50 Years
    Thinking Big: Russia Launching Global Buddhist Messenger for 500Mln People
    Tags:
    nun, Buddhism, Shanxi, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok