Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An earthquake struck Mindanao Island in the Philippines, according to the USGS.
5⃣5⃣ 🇵🇭 Earthquake M 5.5, 12/04 05:21, depth: 10 Km, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES #earthquake #gfz pic.twitter.com/NarvBLrBk3— World Earthquakes (@eqgr_world) April 11, 2017
The quake occurred at the depth of 8.3 kilometers (5.1 miles), with its epicenter about 7.9 kilometers (4.9 miles) north of the town of Osias.
No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been reported at the moment.
