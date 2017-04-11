Register
16:07 GMT +311 April 2017
    A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from a South Korean military check point of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on November 12, 2014

    Trump: 'North Korea Looking for Trouble', China's Role Optional

    316415

    Washington will welcome Beijing's help in resolving problems with Pyongyang but can do it on its own, too, Donald Trump said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States would welcome China’s assistance in resolving the North Korea "problem," but will deal with the issue itself should Beijing decide to not get involved, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

    North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.

      cast235
      To this date there is NOT a singke sample that proves N korea have nukes. Or ever tested one.
      More GOSSIP NEWS? Like in SYRIA.
      Trump is making a world's BUFFOON of himself. Mc Cain Graham , fake news run U.S today.
      Hopefully , Russia doesn't begin to rattle, and sink all carriers to prove who got more and bigger golf balls around.
