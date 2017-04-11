Trump: 'North Korea Looking for Trouble', China's Role Optional

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States would welcome China’s assistance in resolving the North Korea "problem," but will deal with the issue itself should Beijing decide to not get involved, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 апреля 2017 г.

North Korea has conducted a number of missile launches in the past months as well as its fifth and biggest nuclear test last September, prompting condemnation from the United Nations.