Sheikh Hasina Asks Indian Companies to Invest in Bangladesh

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Speaking to the Indian business community in New Delhi, she told Indian businessmen that Special Economic Zones in Mongla, Bheramara and Mirshorai have been exclusively dedicated to Indian investors. She assured her government will provide all facilities to the Indian investors.

"The Indian business community is very rich. I invite them to come and invest in Bangladesh and avail the opportunities of its large market. I assure them all facilities," she said.

"We have an India-Bangladesh Investment Agreement to protect your investment. We are providing attractive packages including 100 percent repatriation of profits," Sheikh Hasina said.

Hon’ PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina urged Indian industry to bring businesses& investments to Bangladesh at India Bangladesh Business Forum pic.twitter.com/kCq5gbOkF7 — CII (@FollowCII) April 10, 2017

​On Tuesday, India and Bangladesh signed 13 trade agreements in the fields of energy, infrastructure, health and education.

The two countries signed 22 agreements on Saturday in defense, security, civil nuclear energy, space and information technology etc. Besides, India also offered a US$ 5 billion credit line to Bangladesh to support defense-related procurements.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in India on a four-day visit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina's visit has ushered a new era of friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, said sources. India liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.