13:05 GMT +311 April 2017
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman during an agreement signing ceremony after a meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2017

    Sheikh Hasina Asks Indian Companies to Invest in Bangladesh

    © AFP 2017/ Prakash SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for the opening of more vistas of trade between India and Bangladesh and invited Indian companies to invest in her country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Speaking to the Indian business community in New Delhi, she told Indian businessmen that Special Economic Zones in Mongla, Bheramara and Mirshorai have been exclusively dedicated to Indian investors. She assured her government will provide all facilities to the Indian investors.

    "The Indian business community is very rich. I invite them to come and invest in Bangladesh and avail the opportunities of its large market. I assure them all facilities," she said.

    "We have an India-Bangladesh Investment Agreement to protect your investment. We are providing attractive packages including 100 percent repatriation of profits," Sheikh Hasina said.

    Project of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
    © Photo: Youtube / Nuclear Power in Bangladesh
    India to Share Nuclear Expertise for Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Plant
    ​On Tuesday, India and Bangladesh signed 13 trade agreements in the fields of energy, infrastructure, health and education.

    The two countries signed 22 agreements on Saturday in defense, security, civil nuclear energy, space and information technology etc. Besides, India also offered a US$ 5 billion credit line to Bangladesh to support defense-related procurements.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in India on a four-day visit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Sheikh Hasina's visit has ushered a new era of friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, said sources. India liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

